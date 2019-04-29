National Concert Hall signs sponsorship deal with Davy

Davy is to sponsor the National Concert Hall (NCH) in a three-year deal which is understood to be worth €400,000 to the venue.

Davy is to become the “innovation partner” to the venue and primary sponsor of the NCH’s contemporary music programme, the Perspectives Series.

Delighted

Speaking about the sponsorship NCH chief executive Simon Taylor said: "The National Concert Hall is delighted to welcome Davy as our innovation partner.

"As the national cultural institution for music, we work very closely with many musical and cultural organisations, and it is very exciting to begin a meaningful long-term commercial partnership with such a leader in its field."