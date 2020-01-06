Nama to transfer €2bn, services sector accelerates and the problem with productivity

The National Asset Management Agency (Nama) will transfer the first ¤2 billion of an expected €4 billion surplus to the exchequer later this year. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

A majority of Irish people say that they are in favour of wind energy and that climate change will influence who they vote for at the next general election, according to a new survey. Jack Horgan-Jones reports.

Business activity in the Irish services sector, which accounts for about 70 per cent of the economy, hit a six-month high in December as the threat of a no-deal Brexit receded and businesses “regained momentum”, writes Eoin Burke-Kennedy.

Colin Gordon, former chief executive of Glanbia Consumer Foods and a marketer with decades of experience in Irish business, has a question: “Does marketing really know what it’s about?” Laura Slattery interviews the man who brought us ‘Nothing added but time’.

Chris Johns questions Boris Johnson’s chief guru Dominic Cummings’methods and vision, while Emma Jacobs (standing in for Pilita Clark) has a problem with productivity.

