Naas Shopping Centre, Jaguar and Shannon, and Aer Lingus dumps Stobart

A €10 million plan to revive a boom-era shopping centre in Co Kildare will create up to 850 jobs, according to Ger Roche, the developer behind the project. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Intercom chairman and co-founder Eoghan McCabe says the Government should be as aggressive in incentivising entrepreneurs to move to the Republic and establish businesses here as it has been in luring multinationals over recent decades. Charlie Taylor spoke to the successful tech entrepreneur.

Jaguar Land Rover is collaborating in a new research hub in Shannon, to help design and test future connected and self-driving vehicles. Neil Briscoe has the details.

It emerged over the weekend that businessman Conor McCarthy’s Emerald Airlines is poised to take over the Aer Lingus regional contract from Stobart in two years’ time. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

Proposed tourist VAT refund changes threaten 1,200 jobs and risk the loss of €108 million to businesses here, a report by Jim Power concludes. Barry O’Halloran reports.

The impact of tougher Covid-19 restrictions will see Ireland’s GDP shrink this year by 3.9% but growth should recover in 2021, according to EY’s latest analysis of the Irish economy. Barry O’Halloran reports.

In her weekly column, Pilita Clark says it is time we had a TripAdvisor-style platform to help us evaluate and review the large sums we put towards our retirement or into serious investments.

Our columnist Chris Johns says a political dogfight has gripped London, but wonders what, exactly, they are fighting about? He also notes how politics is full of bluffers and chancers.

In our opinion piece, Derek Ryan of Smith & Williamson says SME business owners should be allowed to pension pots to help their companies survive Covid crisis.

