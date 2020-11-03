Motor insurance profits, Ryanair’s €250m payment from Boeing, and Covid supports

Legal bills accounted for a third of the average €71,050 settlement of litigated motor injury cases in the Republic in the past five years, and even wiped out the benefit of taking lawsuits in most cases, according to new data from the Central Bank. The regulator also found that motor insurers here made ¤142 million of operating profits on coverage here last year, a rise of 9 per cent. Joe Brennan examines the findings.

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing repaid €250 million to Ryanair earlier this year to compensate the Irish airline for delayed aircraft deliveries. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

The Government’s new business support scheme will cost the exchequer €80 million a week during the Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions, the Department of Finance has estimated. Eoin Burke-Kennedy runs through the numbers.

The Covid-19 wage subsidy schemes have provided a financial lifeline for many workers in Ireland this year. But will they face a tax bill in January? Fiona Reddan puts this issue under the spotlight in our weekly personal finance feature.

In Q&A, a reader wonders if the State’s help-to-buy scheme will fund a rebuild if they demolish a property. Dominic Coyle has the answer.

In media and marketing, Laura Slattery ponders the future of foreign correspondents amid a tightening of restrictions on media visas in the United States.

