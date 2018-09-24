Most workers worried about pensions, sales dip at RHA and where to get office gossip

Only one in six Irish workers is confident about their financial security in retirement, according to a new study. But that it is still higher than the figure for the UK which has more extensive pension coverage, in part due to the introduction of auto-enrolment there. Dominic Coyle has the details.

Galway supplement business Revive Active is investing €500,000 in a new manufacturing plant as it brings that part of its business back in-house, reports Peter Hamilton

Sales dipped at this year’s annual exhibition at the Royal Hibernian Academy, which featured a record number of artists and works of art, writes Dominic Coyle

Just one in five workers would be willing to pay more taxes to allow the State subsidise childcare to facilitate more women in the workforce, a survey has found. Peter Hamilton reports.

An on-demand trucking technology company backed by U2 frontman Bono and lead guitarist The Edge, has raised $198 million (€ 167 million) through the sale of new shares in a move that values the start-up at $1 billion. Charlie Taylor has the details.

A Longford distillery is investing over €5 million in developing a new facility and a visitor centre after launching a new gin to the Irish market, writes Peter Hamilton.

More than 50 Irish companies are to take part in a trade mission to Scotland this week as Enterprise Irelandwarns of the “challenges” of Brexit. Colin Gleesonreports.

Professional services firm EY intends to double the headcount in its Galway office, creating 35 new jobs in addition to offering new services, reports Peter Hamilton.

Pilita Clark tells us that if you really want to know what’s going on in the office step outside to cadge a cigarette andChris Johns laments the latest twist in the Brexit psychodrama.

