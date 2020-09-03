Mortgage arrears risk, BofI’s green bonds and fake news is evolving

Banks calculate that two-thirds of those in long-term arrears on their mortgage repayments ultimately risk losing their homes, it has emerged. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

Bank of Ireland has laid the groundwork to enter the burgeoning ‘green bonds’ market in the coming months, opening up a fresh funding source to finance customer projects in renewable energy, green buildings and clean transportation. Joe Brennan reports.

A “tentative” recovery in the State’s services sector continued in August with new business orders increasing for the first time since February, writes Peter Hamilton.

Ciara O’Brien tells us that it’s getting harder to tell real from fake, which is exactly how the scammers like it.

Ibec-affiliated Technology Ireland has announced the launch of its annual industry awards with a new “tech 4 good’ category. Charlie Taylor reports.

On the Inside Business podcast Cliff Taylor is joined by Dee Ryan, Chief Executive of Limerick Chamber of Commerce and Irish Times reporter Barry O’Halloran to discuss another bleak week in Irish aviation.

Cantillon has a look at the changes in the Irish pharmacy sector and that Eir’s competitors are waiting for ComReg to take action.

A team of Dublin City University (DCU) students will participate next week in a competition for social entrepreneurs in which 32 countries are involved.

Olive Keogh finds out that if you want to succeed be prepared to pivot and persevere. She also meets the team behind Champion’s Mind, a mental skills training app and coaching system .

Ciara O’Brien reviews the Sky Q HDR box.

