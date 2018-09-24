More than 100 jobs created in Tipperary, Limerick and Clare

More than 100 new jobs are to be created in the midwest on foot of support from local enterprise offices in Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.

The jobs will be spread across nine small businesses. Some 42 full-time and part-time jobs are being created by three companies in Tipperary (Mack Engineering, Horizon Offsite, and Phil Purcell Engineering).

Elsewhere, 38 full-time jobs are being created by three Limerick-based companies (Black Bear Software, Celignis and ABS Engineering Control), while 26 full-time and part-time new jobs are being created by three Clare companies (AiP Thermoform Packaging, Core Optimisation and Vanderlust Campervans).

Recruitment for the new jobs began over the summer and all roles are due to come on stream by December 2020 across engineering, digital marketing, software and packaging industries.

Eamon Ryan, speaking on behalf of the local enterprise offices in the midwest, said helping small businesses start and grow is “at the very heart of what local enterprise offices do and this jobs announcement is very positive for the region”.