Moneylending declines, council opposes Ronan tower, and no jab, no job?

The number of Irish people borrowing from moneylenders at rates of as much as 288 per cent continues to fall, with latest figures showing a 50 per cent decline from the peak. However, the decline may be due to tighter availability of credit, rather than muted demand. Fiona Reddan examines the numbers.

Developer Johnny Ronan must not be granted permission for a 45-storey residential tower in Dublin’s docklands, city council planners have warned An Bord Pleanála. Our Dublin editor Olivia Kelly has the details.

The take-up of office space in Dublin fell by almost 50 per cent last year as business activity stalled in the face of the pandemic, a report by estate agent Savills has found. In spite of this, Savills remains optimistic for the outlook of the market, writes Eoin Burke-Kennedy.

Ufurnish, an Irish co-founded search engine for furniture, has upped its planned investment target to £10 million (€11.6 million) as it looks to expand locally. The company’s investors include Dalata hotels chief executive Pat McCann. Charlie Taylor reports.

In Smart Money, Cliff Taylor wonders if an employer can insist you are vaccinated or have been tested before entering the workplace?

In Q&A, a reader with an Ulster Bank account wonders when they will have to move to a new bank. Dominic Coyle answers the query.

In his weekly column, Chris Johns says Joe Biden has invoked the spirit of economist John Maynard Keynes by proposing to spend his way out of the pandemic, which could have the added benefit of crushing support for populist political rivals.

Toxic workplace environments still exist in spite of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions forcing companies to empty their offices and go virtual, writes Pilita Clark.

Irish meat exporters face the prospect of yet more customs controls and higher costs as the full impact of Brexit continues to unfold. In our opinion piece, Cormac Healy, senior director of Meat Industry Ireland, says more State supports will be needed if the sector is to weather the storm.

