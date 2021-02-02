Microsoft’s 200 jobs, simple pension tips, and investors buy Irish apartments

Microsoft is to add 200 jobs at its Dublin operation, as the tech giant expands its digital sales team. Ciara O’Brien has the details.

Serial tech investor and Riverdeep founder Pat McDonagh has sold his shares in Cork-based video software company Digisoft as part of a management buyout. Charlie Taylor has the details.

The pace of apartment building has gained momentum in the past two years to the benefit of overseas investors. Cantillon explains the reasons behind the growing trend of foreign investors purchasing entire blocks of Irish apartments.

In personal finance, Fiona Reddan suggests its time for us all to take stock of our pensions and offers five simple steps to maximise our returns.

In her weekly media and marketing column, Laura Slattery looks at Fáilte Ireland’s plan to promote and support outdoor tourism ahead of another summer of staycationing.

In Q&A, a reader has a question about working-from-home reliefs as they consider their end-of-year tax return. Dominic Coyle offers some guidance on the issue.

