Young Offenders and new show Dublin Murders headline RTÉ’s new season

Dublin Murders, the eight-part adaptation of Tana French’s bestselling crime series, and a second series of Cork-set comedy series The Young Offenders headline the new season of programming on RTÉ.

RTÉ highlighted its planned week of programmes dedicated to the climate change crisis, which will include the Gerald Fleming-fronted programme Will Ireland Survive 2050? and a special Youth Assembly in the Dáil.

Quinn Country, a three-part series boasting “unprecedented access” to controversial businessman Sean Quinn, heads a list of new factual commissions that also includes The Redress Board, in which RTÉ returns to the subject of Ireland’s industrial schools two decades after Mary Raftery’s acclaimed documentary series States of Fear.

The broadcaster’s director-general Dee Forbes will launch its new season of television programming from its Montrose campus in Dublin this afternoon, with attendees set to include Dublin Murders stars Sarah Greene and Killian Scott, and Late Late Show presenter Ryan Tubridy.

RTÉ also looked ahead to its coverage of Ireland’s games and the knockout stages of the Rugby World Cup, for which pundits Jamie Heaslip, Donncha O’Callaghan and Michael Lynagh will join its panel, and Six Nations-winning captain Fiona Coughlan will be on the commentary team.

“Mind magician” and illusionist Keith Barry will be back on screen in the four-part The Keith Barry Experience, which is said to combine celebrity guests with “live music, magic, mayhem and mentalism”.

There’s a return for Saturday night chat-fests The Ray D’Arcy Show and The Tommy Tiernan Show, while entertainment series Dancing with the Stars and Ireland’s Fittest Family will also get another run out.

There are signs, however, of the financial squeeze that has afflicted the public service broadcaster in recent years. A year ago, RTÉ was promoting Taken Down, its own drama commission, but this year its flagship autumn drama - Dublin Murders - is a BBC commission that was announced in 2017, with RTÉ later coming on board as a co-production partner.

Cork-set comedy series The Young Offenders is also backed by the BBC, while a third scripted series in the pipeline, the Irish-Canadian period mystery Dead Still, won’t air until 2020. All three series were previously announced before today.

RTÉ also gave a mention to The South Westerlies, a comedy drama about an offshore wind farm, a project that originated from a joint RTÉ and Screen Ireland callout for scripts.

Chefs and cruise ships

Elsewhere, Baz Ashmawy will present the “feel-good” format DIY SOS Ireland – The Big Build, and chef Mark Moriarty is on board for Beyond the Menu, a series that goes “behind the kitchen doors” at top restaurants.

RTÉ’s Sunday night stalwart Francis Brennan will find his sea legs on All Hand on Deck, set on board a Princess Cruises ship, while Cat Hospital will follow Claire Meade and her team of specialists at Ireland’s first cat-only veterinary practice.

After a pilot last year, there will be a four-part series of troubled teen show Raised by the Village on RTÉ2, while Pulling with my Parents will explore the wisdom of letting your parents “crack the cupid conundrum for their kids”. The Rotunda in Dublin has also re-opened its doors to the cameras for a show that is marketed internationally as 24 Hour Baby Hospital.

Arts programming includes We Need to Talk About Ross, a documentary about Ross O’Carroll-Kelly creator Paul Howard, while John Kelly is back for five episodes of The Works Presents.