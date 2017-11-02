Virgin Mobile Ireland subscriber numbers reach 44,400

Virgin Mobile Ireland added 3,900 customers in the third quarter of this year, bringing its total mobile subscriber numbers to 44,400, an update from its parent company shows.

The mobile division launched in 2015 and the company has ramped up efforts in the recent past to up subscriber numbers in line with growth across the group.

In a third quarter trading update, Liberty Global, the company that owns the Virgin Media brand in Ireland and television station TV3, also posted increases in subscriber numbers for video services to 297,300, telephone services to 358,200 and internet to 371,400.

Paul Farrell, vice-president of commercial at Virgin Media in Ireland said: “Our quarterly revenues increased by 2.4 per cent year-on-year to €103.8 million, driven by higher sales, improved Customer retention , accelerated network expansion and continued momentum in our TV3 business.”

“We continue to invest in TV3 where we recently launched an improved Autumn schedule while opening an upgraded 3News Ireland Hub to provide viewers with enhanced news and current affairs across the TV3 group channels.”

As a whole, the group, which also owns the Formula 1 brand, saw European subscriber numbers fall by 23.7 per cent in the third quarter while operating income fell by 29.7 per cent to $537 million (€461 million).

Revenue increased by 2.5 per cent to $3.9 billion driven by successes in the UK and Belgian market.

“The European market remains highly competitive, but our investments in the fastest broadband speeds, the coolest video apps and compelling quad-play bundles are allowing us to win share across our footprint,” said Mike Fries, Liberty Global chief executive.

“ Organic RGU [revenue generating unit] additions have exceeded 600,000 year to date, with a 60 per cent improvement in video losses year over year. Meanwhile our mobile business delivered positive revenue growth in the third quarter, as we drive fixed-mobile convergence and upgrade our MNO [mobile network operator] networks”, he added.