Virgin Media to acquire Waterford company with 2,000 customers

Broadband and tv provider Virgin Media has agreed to acquire a small Waterford-based cable operator for an undisclosed sum.

The company, which owns TV3 and sells broadband packages, will acquire Casey Cablevision, a regional cable operator in Dungarvan, which provides broadband, tv and phone services to over 2,000 customers in the region.

“The Casey family were true pioneers of the cable industry in Ireland, they were the first to invest in fibre optic cabling which allowed them to offer high speed broadband to customers in the south east when the provision of such services was a distant dream for Irish consumers and businesses,” said Paul Farrell, vice president of commercial at Virgin Media Ireland.

“We look forward to working with our new colleagues in Casey Cablevision and delivering new opportunities for growth and expansion in the region,” he added.

The acquisition by Virgin, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Liberty Global will be subject to approval from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission and the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Energy.