Virgin Media affords nearly €1.2m support to over 220 firms

Virgin Media has surpassed its promise to provide more than €1 million worth of promotional support to companies affected by Covid-19.

New figures show more than 220 companies have featured as part of its Backing Business campaign, availing of nearly €1.2 million worth of advertising across its various platforms, including free TV commercials.

The broadband and pay-TV operator, which operates three free-to-air channels and Virgin Media Sport, said the initiative provides small and medium-sized businesses with a national platform to showcase their resilience.

The campaign, which commenced in late May, has had 39 businesses participating in free TV advertising, an additional 110 companies featured on Ireland AM and 72 receiving publicity through Virgin Media’s social media channels.

Among the companies to appear in the campaign to date are Imbibe, PamperTheCamper.com, The Sensory Pod, StuffUNeed.ie, Nufields, Workspace Interiors and South William Clinic & Spa.

Businesses who wish to be considered are invited to submit a short video by email outlining who and where they are, what products and services they offer, and how they are responding to the challenges arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

Submissions can be sent via email to backingbusiness@virginmedia.ie