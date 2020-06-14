US tech giant signs €24m office lease in Dublin

Nasdaq-listed tech group MongoDB has signed a lease on a new office in Dublin worth €24 million with the capacity for up to 500 employees, according to the Sunday Independent. It says the lease for a 41,000 sq ft office space in Ballsbridge is for a term of 12 years, with two five-year renewal options.

Custom House Capital arrest

The Sunday Independent reported that the former managing director of Custom House Capital, Harry Cassidy, is being held in Germany pending his extradition to Ireland to stand trial for alleged conspiracy to defraud clients. Mr Cassidy was arrested in Germany three weeks ago. If successfully extradited, he is to stand trial on charges related to the collapse of CHC, which suffered multi-million euro losses.

Biscuit maker raises money

East Coast Bakehouse, which is led by Michael Carey and Alison Cowzer, has raised up to €2million with backers including Enterprise Ireland. Mr Carey said the company had continued to operate throughout the Covid-19 crisis, according to The Sunday Times.

€100m wind farm for Mayo

The Sunday Times also reported that renewable energy developer Mercury has approached An Bord Pleanála for a pre-application consultation for a €100 million wind farm in Co Mayo. It is seeking permission for the construction of up to 15 wind turbines, grid connection and associated works in Bonniconlon.

Goodbody sale yet to complete

The €155 million sale of Goodbody Stockbrokers to Bank of China is taking longer than expected, its managing director Roy Barrett reportedly told staff this week. The deal was cleared by the financial regulator in March and had been expected to complete by the end of June, The Sunday Independent reported.

Data centres water usage

An analysis carried out by the Business Post shows data centres owned by tech giants like Facebook and Amazon use the same amount of water as some of the State’s largest towns. It says such facilities use millions of litres every day to cool down servers during the summer months.

Soap Story raises funds

The Business Post reports that Soap Story, which has operations in Dublin and Belfast, has raised close to €2 million after a surge in sales for its hand sanitizers and bath bombs. The business manufactures its products in Carrickfergus.