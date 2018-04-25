US cable giant Comcast makes £22bn cash bid for Sky

Comcast, America’s largest cable company, has made a formal £12.50 (€14.29) a share offer for Sky that values it at £22 billion, setting the stage for a takeover battle with Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox, which is also bidding for the pan-European media company.

Fox has offered £10.75 a share and has separately agreed to sell its entertainment assets - including Sky - to Walt Disney. Brian Roberts, Comcast’s chief executive, said its Sky offer was a “significant premium” to the Fox proposal and pointed to “significant opportunities for growth by combining our businesses”.

Comcast owns NBC Universal, which includes the Universal movie studio and NBC broadcast network. “Sky will be our platform for growth across Europe,” Mr Roberts said. “The combined customer base of approximately 52 million will allow us to invest more in original and acquired programming and innovation as we strive to deliver a truly differentiated customer experience.”

He added that Comcast would make “a series of important binding commitments which will underpin our future investment in Sky and the UK”.

These include commitments to maintain investment in Sky News and preservation of its editorial independence - issues that have become sticking points for the UK regulators scrutinising the Fox bid for Sky.

Concerns

The Competition and Markets Authority, which is examining the Fox offer, has raised concerns about the impact of a Sky purchase by Mr Murdoch’s group on the plurality of the UK media market. Comcast said it would give a “binding post-offer undertaking” not to acquire any majority interest in a UK newspaper for five years.

Comcast expects the generate annual synergies of around $500 million, through a combination of revenue benefits and recurring cost savings across the enlarged company. It added it expected only a “limited impact on headcount” as a result of the deal. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018