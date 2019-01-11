Ulster Bank invests €1.4m in mortgage ad campaign

Ulster Bank is spending €1.4 million on a marketing push to attract more “movers and switchers” to its mortgage books. The lender’s advertising campaign, developed by Dublin-based creative agency Boys and Girls, is focused on winning custom from families looking for more living space and borrowers chasing lower rates.

The campaign, which will promote Ulster Bank’s current fixed-rate mortgage and legal fees offer, will run across television, cinema, video-on-demand, radio, out-of-home, digital and social media for the next five weeks.

Media planners Spark Foundry, which is part of the Core group, production company Antidote and director Ben Liam Jones also worked with Ulster Bank on the campaign, while post-production was completed by Windmill Lane and Locky Butler Sound.