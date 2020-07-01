UCC’s University Express takes top prize at student media awards

The University Express newspaper at University College Cork took the top prize at Wednesday’s annual National Student Media Awards.

The publication, which was edited by Ciaran Dineen, was named Newspaper of the Year at the awards ceremony, which was celebrating its 20th year. The award is sponsored by The Irish Times and was judged by news editor Mark Hennessy.

The awards, which are organised by student website Oxygen.ie, received more than 1,000 entries from student journalists, broadcasters, and producers. They took place via a Zoom webinar due to the coronavirus pandemic.

University of Limerick collected a total of six awards, including Video Journalist of the Year, Sports Writer of the Year, Journalist of the Year, while the college’s magazine Grapevine won both Magazine of the Year and Magazine Layout and Design of the Year.

In addition to this, UL’s college website, An-Focal, won Website of the Year for the second year in a row.

Trinity College Dublin and University College Cork won five awards each. Trinity College took the Film Script of the Year, SFI Journalism relating to Science, Newspaper Layout and Design of the Year, Features Writer of the Year – Arts and Pop Culture, and Iriseoireacht Scríofa.

The Editor of the Year award went to Conor Capplis of UCD’s the College Tribune.