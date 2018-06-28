TV3 Group to rebrand as Virgin Media Television

TV3 Group is to rebrand as Virgin Media Television from the end of August.

The company said it will rename its three free-to-air channels TV3, 3e and be3 as Virgin Media One, Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Three, and plans to launch a sports channel for its customers, named Virgin Media Sport.

Virgin Media confirmed the plans at an event in Dublin, several months after chief executive Tony Hanway confirmed to The Irish Times that the company was considering a name change for TV3.

“This move sees us strengthen our position as Ireland’s leading connected entertainment provider,” said Mr Hanway. “Bringing together our broadband and broadcasting networks under the unique Virgin Media brand is an exciting development for our viewers, our customers and everyone in Team Virgin Media.”

The new channel names will come into effect from August 30th.

Sports channel

The new sports channel will feature European football and sports news, with UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and qualifiers for UEFA Euro 2020 championships set to be screened. The channel will also include fixtures from the inaugural UEFA Nations League that begins in September.

Virgin Media Television will also broadcast nine live Heineken Champions Cup rugby games, with one live group stage match per week, one quarter final and one semi-final, culminating in the Champions Cup Final in May.

“As part of Virgin Media, TV3 group channels have grown in scale and quality. It’s now time to build on this momentum and move to Virgin Media Television,” said Pat Kiely, TV3 group managing director. “This is a natural evolution as we bring our channels and platform closer together.”