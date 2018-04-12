Three Ireland extends sponsorship of 3Arena with €55m deal

Three Ireland is extending its sponsorship of the 3Arena venue in Dublin, investing €55 million over 10 years.

The del includes naming rights for the 13,000 capacity venue, which is owned by Live Nation, and member benefits such as presales for shows held at the venue. Three is also set to unveil the new 3Plus lounge at the 3Arena, which the company said will offer an enhanced entertainment experience and help turn it into a smart venue. The company said the lounge would provide a VIP in-venue experience to customers, and will officially launch it through a connected music experience later on Thursday.

“With 900,000 people visiting 3Arena annually, this allows us to bring real, tangible and lasting value which will enrich the overall 3Arena experience, making our customers’ time in 3Arena count through enhanced connection,” said Three Ireland chief executive Robert Finnegan. “We are delighted to be extending this sponsorship until 2028 and look forward to working with Live Nation to create Ireland’s first ‘smart’ music venue, giving Three customers, and all music fans, a unique digital and connected music experience at the venue.”

Three has been the main sponsor of the arena since 2014, following its acquisition of O2 Ireland the previous year.

The chief executive of 3Arena and Live Nation Ireland Mike Adamson said the partnership would bring ambitious plans for the venue to life.