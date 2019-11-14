The Irish Times wins the News Website / News App of the Year

The Irish Times has won the News Website / News App of the Year at this year’s NewsBrands Journalism Awards 2019.

The awards are taking place in the Mansion House in Dublin on Thursday. The Irish Times has received 32 nominations in the shortlists for awards – the highest number for a publication in this year’s competition.

The awards are open to any work published in print, website, online, mobile, video, audio or any other news delivery format from any NewsBrands Ireland member title.

Three Irish Times journalists have also received prizes. Hillary Fannin won the Columnist (Broadsheet) of the Year award, while Conor Gallagher took Broadsheet Features Writer, and Sally Hayden was named Foreign Coverage Journalist of the Year.

The Irish Examiner won the Front Page of the Year for its coverage of the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Derry.

The winner of the Headline of the Year went to the Irish Sun for “Fairytale of New Walk” which accompanied a story about former Pogues front man Shane MacGowan getting back on his feet after four years confined to a wheelchair.

Both the Campaigning Journalism and Investigative Journalism awards have gone to the Sunday Times for its investigation into the Football Association of Ireland and its former chief executive John Delaney, who has subsequently left the role.

Mark Tighe, who led the coverage of the FAI scandal, also won News Reporter of the Year.

Other winners include Fearghal O’Connor of the Sunday Independent for Business Story of the Year; Michael O’ Farrell of the Irish Daily Mail for Business Journalist of the Year; and Larissa Nolan of the Irish Mirror for Popular Columnist of the Year.

Elsewhere, the Broadsheet Sports Writer of the Year is Cathal Dennehy of the Irish Examiner and the Irish Independent, while the Popular Sports Writer of the Year is Roy Curtis from the Herald and the Sunday World.

The Crime Journalist of the Year award has gone to Nicola Tallant of the Sunday World, while the Critic of the Year went to Liam Fay from the Sunday Times.

The Popular Features Award went to Catherine Fegan from the Irish Daily Mail.

The Lifetime Achievement Award recipient is Paddy Clancy, who has held positions in Irish and British national papers and radio.

He was the bureau chief for the Irish Sun since its inception in Ireland, as well as going on to be a regular columnist for that paper and the Irish Mirror more recently.

During a celebrated career, he has covered many major stories at home and abroad.

He crossed what was regarded as the most dangerous 100 kilometres in Africa when Mary Robinson was the first Western head of state to enter war-ravaged Somalia. He also reported from Derry during Bloody Sunday in 1972.

Mr Clancy is also remembered as the presenter who brought his own distinctive style to RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland slot, What It Says In The Papers, for almost three decades.

More to follow.