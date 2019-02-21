‘The Irish Times’ grows daily circulation 2% to 79,406

The Irish Times had combined average daily sales of 79,406 copies for its print and ePaper editions in the second half of 2018, new figures from the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) show.

This was 2 per cent up on the second half of 2017 as rising sales for the audited digital edition of The Irish Times exceeded the decline in print copies sold.

The audited digital edition recorded daily sales of 21,275 for this period, up 26 per cent year-on-year. The figure includes only digital subscribers who receive the ePaper as part of their subscription.

The ABC report confirms that, while several titles have enjoyed sharp growth in their digital sales, the Irish print newspaper market has retreated once more, extending a trend that began 12 years ago.

The daily print market dropped 10 per cent year-on-year in the second half of 2018, while sales in the Sunday market fell 9 per cent.

The Irish Independent had a combined print and digital edition circulation of 87,512, down 6 per cent year-on-year.

The Irish Examiner, which is now owned by The Irish Times, had a print circulation of 25,419 in the second half of 2018, down 8 per cent year-on-year. Its sister paper, the Evening Echo, saw circulation fall 9 per cent year on year to 8,559.

The Irish Daily Star sells 39,039 copies in the Republic, down 10 per cent, while the Irish Daily Mail’s circulation south of the Border was 29,654, down 19 per cent. The Irish Sun had sales of 52,121 in the Republic, down 8 per cent year-on-year, while the Irish Daily Mirror’s circulation was 28,632, down 11 per cent.

Dublin title the Herald, published by Independent News & Media, had a circulation of 28,940, down 20 per cent year-on-year.

In the Sunday market, the Sunday Independent’s combined print and digital edition circulation was 168,976, down 7 per cent year-on-year, while the combined circulation of the Sunday Business Post was 29,548, also down 7 per cent.

The Sunday World’s print circulation was 123,095, down 8 per cent, while the Sunday Times had a circulation of 71,586 in the Republic, down 5 per cent, and the Irish Mail on Sunday’s sales were 19 per cent lower for the Republic at 56,473.

The circulation in the Republic of the Irish Sun on Sunday and the Irish Sunday Mirror both fell 8 per cent year-on-year to 49,116 and 20,249 respectively.