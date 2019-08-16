Teneo shows Tipperary colours on Kildare Street door ahead of All-Ireland final

As excitement builds in advance of Sunday’s All-Ireland Hurling Final, the sponsor of the Tipperary team has brought the battle with Kilkenny to the capital early by painting its Dublin office door in blue and gold.

Corporate advisory company, Teneo, founded by Tipperary man, Declan Kelly, unveiled the Kildare Street paint job earlier this week.

Glanbia celebrates its sponsorship of Kilkenny with a charity jersey day.

In Kilkenny meanwhile, the black and amber was on proud display on Friday at the headquarters of its corporate sponsor, Glanbia. The food giant, which owns Avonmore and has sponsored Kilkenny since 1999, held a jersey day in aid of Breast Cancer Ireland.