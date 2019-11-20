Sunday Business Post to drop Sunday from title in rebrand

The Sunday Business Post will drop “Sunday” from its masthead this weekend and rebrand as the Business Post.

The title will continue to publish a print newspaper every Sunday, with the new name for the newspaper introduced as part of a relaunch of its digital publishing activities throughout the week.

The move was signalled by owner Enda O’Coineen in September in an interview on Newstalk.

It comes almost exactly 30 years after the publication of the first edition of the newspaper on November 26th, 1989, after it was founded by Damien Kiberd, Aileen O’Toole, Frank Fitzgibbon and James Morrissey.

Mr O’Coineen, a Galway businessman, bought the Sunday Business Post last year through Kilcullen Kapital Partners. Kilcullen’s Colm O’Reilly has since become chief executive of the title, while Richie Oakley, the former editor of Times Ireland, was appointed editor in July.

Events

The executive team also includes Sarah Murphy, who heads up the events side of the business, Business Post Events.

Under its former owners, the title first launched a daily digital news service on the site Businesspost.ie in 2011.

The rebranding follows Business Post Media Group’s acquisition of a portfolio of magazines, including Irish Tatler and Food & Wine, from Irish Studio, with Irish Studio taking an undisclosed minority stake in BPMG under the deal.