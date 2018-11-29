Sunday Business Post confirms Emmet Oliver as interim editor

The Sunday Business Post has confirmed that Emmet Oliver is to become its interim editor with Susan Mitchell as deputy editor.

The appointment of Mr Oliver, a former head of communications for IDA Ireland, marks his return to journalism after almost seven years.

Prior to leaving the profession he was deputy business editor at the Irish Independent, while he was also business editor of the Sunday Tribune. He began his career at The Irish Times.

Mr Oliver left journalism to join IDA Ireland in 2012 before leaving to work for US multinational BioMarin Pharmaceutical and then the Irish League of Credit Unions. In recent months, he has been lecturing at Dublin City University.

Ms Mitchell, who recently won the award for news analysis at the Newsbrands Ireland Journalism Awards 2018, currently serves as health editor of the Sunday Business Post.

The news title, which was recently acquired by Galway businessman Enda O’Coineen’s Kilcullen Kapital, announced earlier this month that executive editor Tom Lyons was leaving the paper to pursue fresh opportunities.

It indicated that a permanent editor would be appointed in 2019.

Editorial departures

Mr Lyons, the paper’s former deputy editor, stepped up as executive editor after previous editor Ian Kehoe decided to leave during the summer shortly before Kilcullen concluded a deal to buy the Post from Key Capital.

“We’re delighted that Emmet and Susan are taking up these positions. These appointments reflect our commitment to excellence in journalism and help strengthen and develop our top-class team. They will play a key role in developing the Sunday Business Post offering in the weeks and months ahead,” said chief executive Siobhan Lennon.

The title has a combined print and digital circulation of 31,332, according to the most recent published figures from the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC), which are for the first half of 2018.

Its digital ePaper sale of 2,631 more than doubled in this period compared to the first half of 2017, while its print sale of 28,701 was down about 5 per cent year-on-year.