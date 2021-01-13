State agrees to proceed with complaint over Facebook data flows

The State has agreed to proceed with a 2013 complaint challenging Facebook’s transatlantic data flows, Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems said on Wednesday, announcing he had therefore dropped legal action against Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC).

The High Court in a separate case is set to rule on the mechanism which Facebook uses to transfer users’ data from the European Union to the United States.

Facebook is trying to prevent the regulator from halting the data flows.

The social media company said it had no comment to make on developments in Mr Schrems’ action against the DPC.

– Reuters