Sky plans to have net-zero carbon emissions by 2030

Sky said it plans to have net-zero carbon emissions by 2030, the latest company to support the effort to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees.

Sky will transition its 5,000-vehicle fleet so that it produces no emissions and work to make its TV and film production facilities the most sustainable in the world, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

It will also help its 11,000 suppliers become more environmentally friendly, including companies producing its TV series. Sky will also plant trees, mangroves and seagrass to offset any remaining carbon emissions.

British companies like BT and Vodafone have also announced a target of net zero carbon emissions. The UK government’s goal is for Britain to stop its contribution to global warming by 2050.

“Sky Zero will transform our business, advocate for change and inspire our 24 million customers to go zero,” said Jeremy Darroch, Sky’s chief executive officer. “We need to take action now.”

The company said it will vet its climate plan with Science-Based Target initiative (SBTi), a non-profit that helps companies interpret the complexities of the Paris climate agreement.

Increasingly, investors are demanding that companies use the services offered by organizations like SBTi. – Bloomberg