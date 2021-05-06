Sky Media adds six channels to Irish ad sales offering

Sky Media Ireland has opened up a further three channels to Irish advertisers, taking the recent expansion of its portfolio to six and its total channel offering in the market to 40.

Advertisers trying to reach an Irish audience can now book spots on Sky Arts, Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature, said Sky Media, which is the advertising sales division of broadcaster and pay-TV giant Sky.

In March, the company also began selling ads on behalf of three Discovery-owned channels: property-themed HGTV, entertainment channel Quest Red and Discovery showcase channel DMAX.

Sky competes for advertising in the Republic with RTÉ and Virgin Media Television, among others.

“TV remains a key part of everyday life for so many of us which is why we saw an increase in TV viewing and TV advertising performing ahead of the total advertising market in 2020,” said Sky Media director of Ireland sales Malcolm Murray.

Television ad revenues in the Republic fell 7 per cent to €232 million in 2020, according to recent figures published by industry body TAM Ireland. This was a lower drop than that estimated by media agencies for the market as a whole.