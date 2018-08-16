Sexton’s company kicks on with higher profits

New Leinster rugby captain Johnny Sexton displayed some nifty footwork off the pitch last year to increase profits at his company to almost €1.6 million.

New accounts lodged by Sexton’s Jas Management & Promotions Ltd show that its profits increased by €28,719 to €1.596 million in the 12 months to the end of September last.

The profits last year appears to be quite modest but this is partly explained by the company directors, Sexton and his wife Laura, enjoying a substantial rise in pay, from €22,350 in 2016 to €150,864 last year.

During the same period the company’s cash pile increased by just under €100,000 to €1.2463 million.

Sexton - who turned 33 last month - was a relative late-comer to the international scene and has been making up for lost time in the commercial world.

The almost €1.6m in accumulated profits at Sexton’s company compares to accumulated profits of €476,099 at the end of 2014.

Sexton enjoyed a stellar 2017/18 season where he led Ireland to a Grand Slam and Leinster to a European Cup title.

Currently, Sexton’s off-field commercial deals are being guided by Conor Ridge’s Horizon Sports where other clients include Munster’s Peter O’Mahony and golfer Shane Lowry.

Sexton is the most successful current Irish player from a playing - and commercial point of view - but he has some way to go to match the success of his former - and retired - Leinster and Ireland team-mate Brian O’Driscoll whose main company enjoyed profits last year of €880,913 to result in accumulated profits of €5.94 million.

Sexton set up his company in 2010 and is one of a number of rugby players with their own management entities to handle earnings from commercial ventures such as sponsorships and image rights.

Sexton’s off-field earnings in 2017 would have been boosted by the Lions tour of New Zealand. The Irish star is in no hurry to retire and has recently declared his aim to be part of the Lions tour of South Africa in 2021.

When he does retire, Sexton will be able to avail of the Government’s scheme for retired sports stars that allows them to claim back a 40 per cent tax deduction on their gross earnings from sports activity over a 10-year period.

That includes wages and match bonuses, but does not include sponsorship money, payments for writing media columns or fees for appearing in advertisements.

The scheme costs the Government about €300,000 per annum to operate.