Screen Ireland unveils slate of 40 productions coming to international market

The State body responsible for developing the film and television industry has unveiled a slate of more than 40 Irish funded productions coming to international markets this year.

At an event in Dublin, Screen Ireland said projects including the TV adaptation of the Sally Rooney book Normal People and documentaries such as “the 8th” will come to screens this year.

It comes as the contribution to the Irish economy from screen industries continues to rise. Last year, the sector contributed €357 million with the animation sector seeing its annual activity rise fourfold over the past decade to €180 million last year.

At the event, Screen Ireland pointed out that film and television development was spread across the country with animated feature film “Oops! Back in the Deep End” produced in Galway and “Wild Mountain Thyme” filmed in Mayo.

International productions filming here include “Foundation”, an Apple original drama series which is the largest ever production to film on location in Ireland, creating more than 500 production jobs. Meanwhile, “Valhalla” a Netflix production is set to film in Wicklow’s Ashford Studios.

“Ireland’s screen production sector has more than doubled in the last decade and it continues to be a critical component of both our economy and our social fabric,” said Annie Doona, chairwoman of Screen Ireland.

“Our indigenous industry is growing, and we are active participants in the global growth story with all the major streaming giants now amongst our production partners,” she added.