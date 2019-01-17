Screen Ireland’s €13.7m investment returns €40m to Exchequer

A €13.7 million investment made by Screen Ireland in 50 film projects in Ireland has generated around €40 million for the Exchequer, figures from Screen Ireland have claimed.

The return to the Government’s coffers came through the creation of local jobs and spending on services.

The Olsberg/SPI report published last June said 12,000 people are employed in Ireland’s film, television and animation industry, doubling in the past 10 years.

Figures for production activity in 2018 have not yet been released but it is expected to have risen from the €286 million recorded in 2017.

Screen Ireland is the body responsible for funding and promoting Irish film, TV and animation internationally, for skills development, and for promoting Ireland as a film location. Formerly known as Bord Scannán na hÉireann/ the Irish Film Board, the body rebranded last year to Fís Éireann/ Screen Ireland.

The agency has been allocated €16.2 million in capital funding by the Government for 2019, up from €14.2 million in 2018.