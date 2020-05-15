Ryanair to cut 250 jobs across Dublin and three European offices

Ryanair is cutting 250 jobs across four offices, including Dublin, as Covid-19 travel bans continue to hit aviation.

The Irish airline group confirmed on Friday that it was cutting staff numbers at offices in Dublin, London Stansted, Madrid and Wroclaw in Poland by around 250.

Ryanair said that it is cutting the jobs through a combination of ending probation periods and fixed-term contracts, resignations and redundancies.

Darrell Hughes, the airline group’s people director, said that the cuts would include a small number of compulsory redundancies in all four offices.

“These job losses were communicated to individual team members this week, and they will not be returning to work in our Dublin, Stansted, Madrid or Wroclaw offices when they reopen on June 1st next,” he said.

Ryanair pointed out said that the substantial fall in business that the group’s airlines face means these workers will not be needed when offices re-open on June 1st.

Passenger numbers collapsed by 99 per cent across the airline’s network in April, May and June as European governments banned most travel in their efforts to contain the virus’s spread.

It now hopes to carry just 40 per cent of its normal passenger numbers from July.

Ryanair is continuing talks with unions over proposals to cut pilot and cabin crew numbers by 3,000 and cut pay by 20 per cent.