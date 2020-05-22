RTÉ sought emergency funding from Government due to Covid-19

State broadcaster RTÉ sought emergency funding from Government as a result of a decline in licence fee income due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A return to the State’s lobbying register shows that the broadcaster’s director general, Dee Forbes, lobbied the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment.

The director general had a “zoom” call on April 8th with Minister for Communications Richard Bruton and others such as the Department’s secretary general. Another “zoom” call took place on April 21st.

While the pandemic has widely been known to have wiped out advertising revenue, RTÉ’s return to the lobbying register pertains to a fall in the licence fee income, the organisation’s most important source of funding.

According to the latest available financial reports for RTÉ, it had licence fee revenue of €189 million in 2018 and commercial revenue of €150 million.

The organisation has on numerous occasions previously sought reform of the licence fee regime arguing that there’s about €50 million the organisation doesn’t receive through licence fee evasion and as a result of households that don’t have a television but still access its services.

Although the extent of funding sought by the organisation is unclear, Ms Forbes previously said the crisis was having “a significant impact” on its business, affecting both commercial and licence fee revenue, adding that she expects revenues to drop 25-35 per cent this year. Based on its 2018 figures a 30 per cent decline in commercial revenues would wipe €45 million off RTÉ’s revenue base this year.

The broadcaster, which is availing of the Government’s Covid-19 temporary wage subsidy scheme, was particularly active in its lobbying efforts in the period for which returns have been recently filed. Moya Doherty, chairwoman of the RTÉ board, phoned Mr Bruton on March 25th to communicate the impact the pandemic was having on the company. On April 7th, Ms Forbes had a telephone call with Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin to communicate “the challenges facing public service broadcasting” the return shows. The board also hired Dublin public relations firm Q4PR to “raise awareness of the challenges facing public service broadcasting”. Q4PR held a phone call with Mr Martin on the subject.

Both RTÉ and the Department have been contacted for comment.