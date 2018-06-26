RTÉ slashes losses by two-thirds to €6.4m

Cost cuts aided State broadcaster RTÉ in reducing losses by two thirds to €6.4 million last year, figures published on Tuesday show.

RTÉ said revenues in 2017 were unchanged on the previous year, but its losses before once-off items and tax fell 66 per cent to €6.4 million from €19.4 million.

The broadcaster recorded an overall surplus for 2017 of €42.1 million, but that included a €78.5 million gain from selling part of its property to builder Cairn Homes and a €29.6 million bill for cutting jobs.

Dee Forbes, RTÉ director general, said that 2017 marked the beginning of changes at the station that would continue for the next few years.

This involved re-organising the business, cutting jobs, developing a five-year strategy and selling eight acres of its land at its site in Donnybrook Dublin.

“”If RTÉ is to return to a sustainable financial footing, meaningful Government action on reforming the licence fee system is essential,” Ms Forbes warned.

“The current system is losing more than €50 million every year. Not only is this unfair on the majority that pay their TV Licence fee, it is also limiting the potential of the whole independent production sector.”

She added that failing to act would have consequences for journalism, creativity and jobs in the media.

Chairwoman Moya Doherty said that RTÉ would continue to build for the future through collaborations and partnerships.