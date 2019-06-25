RTÉ cites cost of special events for €13m loss

RTÉ recorded a loss of €13 million in 2018, with the State-owned public service broadcaster citing the cost of “special events”, such as the Papal visit, the presidential election and its coverage of the FIFA World Cup.

These three events combined cost €7.2 million, it said.

The broadcaster’s total revenue increased by €1.5 million to €339.1 million last year. Within this, licence fee funding rose €3 million to €189.1 million, while commercial revenues slipped 1 per cent, or by €1.5 million, to €150 million.

The broadcaster has now recorded a deficit in seven of the last 10 years, with its surplus in 2017 only achieved as a result of the sale of land at its Montrose campus in Donnybrook, Dublin.

RTÉ director-general Dee Forbes said licence fee payers “deserve more” from the organisation, but it had to “curtail” what it wanted to do in light of the challenging market.

“We want to do more,” Ms Forbes said. “We are full of programme ideas, but every day we have to curtail our own ambitions and the creative ambitions of the broader independent production sector due to our constrained resources.

“TV licence payers want us to do more and deserve more from us. However, it will not be possible for RTÉ to maintain and enhance what we do and fulfill our remit without action from Government and a solution to the funding of public service media in Ireland.”

RTÉ cited the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) recommendation that the broadcaster receive an immediate €30 million increase in public funding.

It was awarded additional funding of €8.6 million in Budget 2019, however there is no sign of the licence fee reform it has lobbied for consistently over the past decade.

“The case for reform of the TV licence system has also been made in numerous reviews. However, to date, there has been no substantial response from Government,” Ms Forbes said.

The advertising market remained tough for RTÉ in 2018 thanks to the continued impact of Brexit and financially unfavourable shifts in media consumption patterns.

Moya Doherty, chairwoman of the RTÉ board, said the pressures and demands on public service media were increasing every year.

“The second phase of technological shift is upon us, with the rapid emergence of virtual reality, augmented reality and artificial intelligence – all curating and shaping our media experience,” she said.

“If public service media is to continue to thrive, it will have to adapt and do so quickly, while remaining firmly rooted in the enduring values that remain more vital than ever.”