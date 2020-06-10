RTÉ appoints Peter Woods as head of Radio 1

Peter Woods has been appointed head of RTÉ Radio 1, the broadcaster said today. Mr Woods has been promoted from the role of managing editor of the station after a public competition.

Mr Woods, who succeeds Tom McGuire from July 1st, has worked in RTÉ since 1999, when he trained as a radio producer. He is a former series producer of Five Seven Live, Documentary on One and Drivetime, as well as Late Debate and Saturday with Claire Byrne, and also previously served as editor of current affairs for Radio 1.

“It’s always been a privilege to work for RTÉ and to lead and have responsibility for my colleagues and the output they generate, particularly now and over the past few weeks,” Mr Woods said.

RTÉ director of content Jim Jennings said Mr Woods brought “a wealth of editorial and managerial experience” to the job.