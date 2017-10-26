RTÉ announces new presenters for flagship Six One News show

Keelin Shanley and Caitriona Perry will be the new presenters of the RTÉ Six One News from January, the State broadcaster announced on Thursday.

Shanley currently presents News at One on RTÉ Radio 1 and Crimecall on RTÉ One while Perry is RTÉ’s Washington Correspondent.

Bryan Dobson and Sharon Ní Bheolain are moving to new roles within the RTÉ newsroom. Ní Bheolain will present the Nine O’Clock News on rotation with Eileen Dunne, and remain as a presenter of Leaders Questions. She will also be the new presenter of Crimecall on RTÉ One.

Dobson joins Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio ONe from November 1st.

Announcing the new appointments, Director of RTÉ News & Current Affairs Jon Williams said: “I’m thrilled that Keelin and Caitriona will bring their intellect, competitive drive, and focus on storytelling to RTÉ’s Six One News. In a news environment where we are bombarded by opinions and half-truths all day long, there’s no bigger challenge than to make sense of it all on Six One - and no better new presenting team to do so.”

Shanley originally studied biochemistry in Trinity College before switching to journalism and presenting a number of science and technology TV and Radio shows. Perry joined RTÉ in 2007 and was appointed Washington Correspondent in late 2013. Prior to joining RTÉ, Caitríona worked for Today FM and Newstalk. She also holds a degree in journalism and a masters degree in International Relations from DCU and has written a book on the rise of President Donald Trump.