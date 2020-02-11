‘Rested’ X Factor is struggling for its ‘why’ factor

Prize of guaranteed stardom has long eluded winners of the one-time TV juggernaut

Laura Slattery

Between the spread of coronavirus and the savage onset of Storm Ciara, the removal of Simon Cowell’s talent contest from television screens, for one year at least, has slipped through the news cracks. Photograph: Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images

Between the spread of coronavirus and the savage onset of Storm Ciara, the removal of Simon Cowell’s talent contest from television screens, for one year at least, has slipped through the news cracks. Photograph: Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images

The ambitious but nervous hopefuls, their dignity on the line, stand under the harsh lights, waiting to hear if they have met the approval of the voting public. Why have they chosen to put themselves through this madness again?

And if they do manage to win somehow, will they really be able to achieve all the things they wanted before they got caught up in the machine? Or will they be forced to kow-tow to a system that is alarmingly bigger and more cut-throat than they are?

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.