Publisher of ‘Mail’ titles to provide €1m ad fund for SMEs

DMG Media Ireland, the publisher of the Irish Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday, is to provide €1 million in advertising support for small businesses hit by the fall-out from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Through the support fund, 200 small businesses will be given a tailored advertising package worth €5,000 each. The ads will run across DMG’s media titles including the Irish Daily Mail, the Irish Mail on Sunday, Extra.ie, EVOKE, RollerCoaster.ie and MailOnline.

DMG said the advertisements will reach a minimum of 500,000 people, and that the “Shop Ireland” scheme is the “largest support package from the private sector aimed specifically at small businesses since the Covid-19 restrictions began”.

“The free advertising campaigns will encourage people across the nation to support their local small businesses – those that are still operating and those who are hoping to open safely once restrictions are eased,” the publisher said.

DMG Media chief executive Paul Henderson said: “This is a very challenging time for most businesses and we at DMG Media Ireland are supporting small businesses, who are the backbone of the economy in this country.

“This free advertising campaign will showcase local small businesses in national newspapers as well as across our very popular digital platforms which reach 3.3 million people every month.”

The fund will be open to small businesses on a first come, first served basis, subject to certain criteria.

The campaign is also supported by Ibec’s Small Firms Association (SFA), which represents small and family run businesses with less than 50 employees. The SFA assisted DMG with deciding on the criteria for the fund and which firms would benefit the most.

SFA director Sven Spollen-Behrens said: “As well as being open to businesses that are still operating during the lock-down period, we are also keen that other businesses, such as health and beauty, small hospitality, retailers and gyms, would be able to avail of this support.

“These are the companies that are hurting most right now but when they can open again, they will have this advertising boost across DMG Media Ireland platforms.”

Ibec chief executive Danny McCoy said the business lobby group “fully supports this great initiative”.

Small businesses who wish to apply for the advertising fund can do so via www.dmgmedia.ie/shopireland. Successful firms will be contacted by DMG to customise their ads and decide on geo-targeting if it is beneficial.