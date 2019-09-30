Profits in the rough for Graeme McDowell

Post-tax profits at golfer Graeme McDowell’s Boyport firm last year decreased by 43 per cent to $1.673 million (€1.53 million). The company had profits of $2.95 million in 2017.

Accounts filed by his company show that in spite of the drop in profits McDowell doubled the dividend payout of $1.4 million in 2017 to $2.875 million last year.

The payout last year contributed to the firm’s accumulated profits declining by $1.2 million to $16.22 million at the end of December last.

At the beginning of September a holiday home on the Bahamas owned by the 2010 US Open winner was flattened by hurricane Dorian. A note attached to the accounts states that the company’s investment property was impacted by the hurricane.

The accounts for Boyport Services show that the book value of the company’s investments last year increased from $6.64 million to $7.9 million.

In 2018, the book value value of the firm’s tangible assets increased from $6.79 million to $6.85 million.

The company’s cash pile during year decreased sharply from $3.29 million to $777,897.

In 2018, Mr McDowell’s US PGA earnings totalled $581,024.

McDowell has invested wisely off the golf course and has opened two restaurants in Florida where he lives. Mr McDowell also launched his own clothing label, G-Mac Apparel.