Profits drop at production company behind Brendan O’Connor’s Cutting Edge show

Profits at the production company behind Brendan O’Connor’s Cutting Edge programme on RTÉ l decreased by 60 per cent to €96,149 l ast year. It made a profit of €245,299 in the previous year.

Accumulated profits at the end of June totalled €336,969. The company’s cash pile increased from €427,773 to €443,666.

Company director Bill Hughes said the company “had an exceptionally busy 2019 and we are proud to have produced a diverse and exciting slate of productions”.

He stated: “We started the year with the 6th series of the IFTA award-winning ‘Cutting Edge’ which continued to be a ratings hit, providing plenty of water-cooler moments.”

RTE didn’t commission a run of ‘Cutting Edge’ for its autumn schedule and asked was he confident that the show would return s, Mr Hughes said that the decision rested with RTÉ and “we are waiting for word from them as to how and when that might happen”.

Mr Hughes said other company highlights last year included documentary, Mother Father Deaf and football history documentary Division: The Irish Soccer Split.

Staff costs at the company last year totalled €371,680.