The Office of the Press Ombudsman received 330 complaints in 2017, up from 261 in the previous year. The ombudsman gave decisions on 21 of these complaints, upholding five of them and not upholding 15, with one complaint resolved following action by the publication.

Some 112 of the complaints received were not pursued beyond the complainant’s initial contact with the office, while 147 were outside the ombudsman’s remit.

The complaints related to articles published in national and local newspapers, magazines and online-only news publications.

An alleged breach of “truth and accuracy” was the most common reason for making a complaint, accounting for 39 per cent of complaints in 2017. A breach of privacy was the next most common reason, cited in almost 18 per cent of complaints.

Some 31 of the 330 complaints total were resolved by the editor of the publication to the satisfaction of the complainant before the ombudsman ruled and four complaints were withdrawn following the editor’s response.

Consideration on 12 complaints has been postponed because the matter is subject to ongoing court proceedings, while three of the complaints received were still going through the process as of the end of 2017.

The figures are contained in the annual report of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman.

Social media

The current Defamation Act and the unaccountability of social media companies were identified by Press Council chairman Seán Donlon as the two specific threats to press freedom in the State today.

The long-anticipated review of the Defamation Act must address the “erratic and disproportionate” level of awards or the legislation will continue to have “a chilling effect on press freedom” and some publishers will go under, Mr Donlon warned.

On the rise of the tech giants with vast media platforms such as Facebook and Google, he said it was essential that governments and the EU addressed their unaccountable power.

“There has to be an acceptance that responsibility goes with power. If the social media organisations do not themselves take action to ensure that they do not undermine democratic systems then governments will have to bring in supervisory and regulatory measures comparable to that which newspapers, magazines, advertising and broadcasters already experience.”

Meanwhile, the ombudsman Peter Feeney said the council and his office believed they had “an important role to play in maintaining a free and responsible press, and in promoting quality journalism, a vital element in any society”.