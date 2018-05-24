The Office of the Press Ombudsman received 330 complaints in 2017, up from 261 in the previous year. The ombudsman, Peter Feeney, made decisions on 21 of these complaints, upholding five and not upholding 15, while one complaint was resolved following action by the publication.

The number of upheld complaints fell from nine in the previous year and 10 in 2015.

“Arguably that shows our journalistic standards are being maintained,” Mr Feeney said.

An alleged breach of “truth and accuracy” was the most common reason for making a complaint, which Mr Feeney said was inevitable, as people will dispute facts and disagree with what are claimed to be facts, but also because of the difficulties journalists face in checking facts under the pressure of deadlines.

A breach of privacy was the next most common reason, however Mr Feeney noted that “very few” privacy complaints were upheld in light of the public interest justification.

Mr Feeney said his office had last year issued eight advisory notices ahead of particular events - such as funerals, inquests, or cases involving children - to share the concerns of people involved. No complaints had then been generated as a result of coverage of those events.

“It is a function that we will use, reluctantly and only occasionally, but it does help the public who are not familiar with dealing with the press.”

In 2017, some 112 of the complaints received were not pursued beyond the complainant’s initial contact with the office, according to the annual report of the Press Council of Ireland and the ombudsman’s office, while some 147 complaints were outside the ombudsman’s remit.

The complaints related to articles published in national and local newspapers, magazines and online-only news publications that are members of the Press Council.

Some 31 of the 330 complaints received in 2017 were resolved by the editor of the publication to the satisfaction of the complainant before the ombudsman ruled and four complaints were withdrawn following the editor’s response.

Consideration on 12 complaints has been postponed because the matter is subject to ongoing court proceedings, while three of the complaints received were still going through the process as of the end of 2017.

Defamation review

The current Defamation Act and the unaccountability of social media companies were identified by Press Council chairman Seán Donlon as the two specific threats to press freedom in the State today.

The long-anticipated review of the Defamation Act 2009 must address the “erratic and disproportionate” level of awards or the legislation will continue to have “a chilling effect on press freedom” and some publishers will go under, Mr Donlon warned.

The legislation itself states that it should be reviewed after five years, “so obviously it is now seriously overdue”.

The Press Council wants defamation cases should be heard in the Circuit Court rather than the High Court, with a limit on costs and potential awards. In cases where higher damages are sought, the cases should be heard in the Commercial Court, and in all cases, it has suggested there should be a limit in the role of juries in determining the level of awards.

Mr Donlon said it was “a source of disappointment” that there had been no response from the Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan some 15 months after the closing date for submissions.

The European Court of Human Rights last June described the high level of damages in one Irish case - Independent News & Media’s €1.25 million award to PR consultant Monica Leech - as representing “a violation of freedom of expression”.

Social media

On the rise of the tech giants with vast social media platforms such as Facebook and Google, he said it was essential that governments and the EU addressed their unaccountable power and introduce comparable regulation to that experienced by other media.

Mr Donlon said it was “becoming clear” in recent election and referendum campaigns in Ireland and elsewhere that “a lot of campaigning” was taking place on “entirely unregulated and opaque” social media.

“I don’t see in the immediate future that the social media [companies] themselves are going to take action. They might be encouraged to take action, however, if they realise that governments were going to move at an international level to deal with the problem.”

Some 25 of the 147 complaints received by the ombudsman’s office related to publications that are not a member of the Press Council.

The ombudsman said he believed the very presence of the Press Council helped maintain editorial standards. Its complaints handling service is not designed “not to punish journalists or shame publications, but rather to encourage quality journalism and give the public confidence in the accuracy of what they read”.

Mr Feeney welcomed an increase in the number of online-only news publications that have become members of the Press Council, saying this reflected “a certain shift” toward online platforms.

A year ago, only TheJournal.ie, Evoke.ie and OffalyExpress.ie were members, but they have now been joined by Breakingnews.ie, Buzz.ie, DublinLive.ie and Extra.ie. These sites are all owned by newspaper groups.