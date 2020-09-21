PR firm Teneo acquires Dublin consultancy Kotinos Partners

Public relations company Teneo has acquired Dublin-based Kotinos Partners, expanding its operations in Ireland, it said on Monday. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Teneo, the Irish-founded PR and corporate consultancy with headquarters in New York, has now completed 14 acquisitions since it was established in 2011.

“We are delighted to welcome the Kotinos Partners team to Teneo,” said Declan Kelly, Teneo’s chairman and chief executive. “They bring a wealth of experience and deep expertise that will be leveraged by our clients both in Ireland and around the globe.”

Kotinos was founded in 2010 by James Bowen and Brian MacNeice and serves a global client base working with business executives to reshape organisations.

Teneo said the pair had “developed unique insights into the right combination of leadership, behaviours, organisational structure and processes that drive company performance at the highest levels” and that these would be “critical in these turbulent times”.

Mr Bowen and Mr MacNeice said they were “excited” to join Teneo and combine their ideas with those of their new colleagues.