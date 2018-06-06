Paul Dacre to step down as ‘Daily Mail’ editor after 26 years

Paul Dacre will step down as editor of the Daily Mail in November, bringing the curtain down on a 26-year run at the tabloid, one of the UK’s biggest papers by circulation and one that held tremendous sway over British public opinion.

Mr Dacre, 69, will become chairman and editor-in-chief of Associated Newspapers, the newspaper publishing arm of parent company DMGT, beginning in October.

A replacement for Mr Dacre will be announced “in due course”, said DMGT.

“Paul is, quite simply, the greatest Fleet Street editor of his generation not only for his huge circulation successes on both the Mail and Standard but also for the sheer power of his many campaigns, investigations and crusades that have held power to account, given a voice to the voiceless and often set the political agenda through six prime ministerships,” said Lord Rothermere, DMGT chairman.

“He has done this while working tirelessly to defend press freedom to the benefit of our whole industry. I am absolutely delighted that Paul has agreed to continue to stay on after his 70th birthday as chairman and editor-in-chief of Associated Newspapers in addition to advising me and taking on other broader responsibilities in the company at a time of profound upheaval in the media landscape.”

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018