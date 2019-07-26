O’Driscoll company posts almost €600,000 profit

Accumulated profits at Brian O’Driscoll’s main company rose to €6.55 million last year, up from €5.95 million in 2017.

Accounts just filed show that ODM & Promotions Ltd, a company controlled by Ireland’s most capped rugby player, enjoyed profits of €596,006 in the 12 months to the end of August last.

That represented a 27 per cent decrease on the €810,236 recorded by the company in 2017.

The cash pile at Mr O’Driscoll’s company reduced by €399,867 to €2.94 million. During the same period, the value of the company’s financial assets increased from €2.08 million to €2.94 million

Mr O’Driscoll generates income from corporate speaking and rugby punditry for Newstalk here and BT Sport in the UK.

His investments include a joint venture with tech entrepreneur Ray Nolan, whereby the pair are overseeing the growth of the Ultimate Rugby App and website.

Payroll costs at ODM last year increased from €71,268 to €114,699.