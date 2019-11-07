NUJ accuses RTÉ of a ‘serious breach of trust’ over job cuts

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) has accused RTÉ of a “serious breach of trust” and vowed to “robustly defend” its members after the broadcaster announced plans for substantial job cuts.

About 200 job cuts are envisaged by senior figures in the organisation, and the “staff headcount reduction” is needed by the end of 2020. RTÉ’s highest-earning presenters are also facing a 15 per cent pay reduction.

The moves are part of a financial restructuring to save €60 million over three years as the broadcaster seeks to more on to a sustainable footing.

In a statement from the NUJ Dublin Broadcasting Branch on Wednesday night, the union criticised the broadcaster for the manner in which the matter was being handled.

“At a meeting last week, NUJ journalists strongly criticised the way RTÉ management’s financial plans were being drip fed to newspapers, before staff could be consulted,” it said.

“Again, tonight, we were dismayed to read in the print media, details of RTÉ proposals that refer directly to our livelihoods, our futures and the security of our jobs. We regard this as a serious breach of trust by RTÉ.

“We wish to state categorically that no plans have been agreed with staff or their union representatives. There has been no consultation.

“NUJ members will robustly defend both public service broadcasting in this country, and also our rights to fair treatment as workers.”

The statement was also critical of the Government for its “ongoing failure” to adequately fund the broadcaster.

“We condemn the Irish government’s ongoing failure to adequately fund RTÉ,” it said. “We wish to remind RTÉ’s boards of their obligation under the Broadcasting Act to maintain public service broadcasting as their core function.”

NUJ members in RTÉ are to meet tomorrow to discuss how to proceed.