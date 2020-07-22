No Dancing with the Stars as RTÉ cancels fifth series due to Covid-19

Popular television programme Dancing with the Stars will not go ahead in 2021 due to ongoing restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic, RTÉ announced on Wednesday.

The national broadcaster said it hopes to bring back the series in 2022.

RTÉ’s head of entertainment John McHugh said: “We are extremely disappointed not to be in a position to produce series five of Dancing with the Stars in 2021.

“After much discussion, we feel the risks are too high with a production of this scale to proceed with the series in 2021 and we hope to revisit the show in 2022.

“We understand that the many fans of the series will be disappointed with this decision. However, given the unprecedented challenges posed by Covid-19 and our duty of care, we believe this decision is the right one.

“We will continue to work with Larry Bass and Shinawil on other projects and will be conducting ongoing discussions with them and the BBC to try and bring back Dancing with the Stars in 2022.”

RTÉ said it would announce a full autumn schedule of programming and content across its television, radio and online services in the coming weeks.