Newstalk makes Kieran Cuddihy permanent breakfast co-host

Newstalk has appointed Kieran Cuddihy as co-presenter of its breakfast show on a permanent basis. Mr Cuddihy will join Shane Coleman as co-host of the 7am-9am weekday show.

The appointment follows the departure of Paul Williams from the slot last month, since when Mr Cuddihy has been filling in.

“I have two young children at home so I’m used to early mornings and am delighted to be joining Shane on Newstalk Breakfast,” said Mr Cuddihy.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed working on the show in the past and look forward to engaging with Newstalk Breakfast listeners on the issues that matter to them every morning.”

The qualified solicitor from Kilkenny began his broadcasting career on Canadian radio and joined Communicorp-owned Newstalk in 2011. He began presenting Sunday morning current affairs show On the Record in January of this year, growing it to 77,000 listeners.

Newstalk Breakfast has 121,000 listeners, according to the most recent Joint National Listenership Research (JNLR) figures. Its audience was flat year-on-year.

“We are delighted to announce Kieran and Shane will now be a permanent fixture for listeners during their morning commute,” said Newstalk managing editor Patricia Monahan.

A replacement presenter for the Sunday show will be announced shortly.