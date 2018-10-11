News Letter publisher puts itself up for sale

Johnston Press, the publisher of the News Letter in Belfast, The Scotsman and “i”, put itself up for sale on Thursday after it reviewed its financial situation, which includes a large debt repayment due next year.

The company said in August it was trying to grapple with tough market conditions affecting the performance of its newspapers and websites, as well as pension obligations and the weight of its debt.

It has £220 million (€251 million) of borrowing due for repayment in June.

The group previously owned 14 titles in the Republic, including the Limerick Leader and the Kilkenny People, but sold them four years ago to Iconic Newspapers. It retains a range of titles in the North in addition to the News Letter, including the Derry Journal.

Shares fall

Shares in Johnston Press, which reported a 10 percent drop in revenue to £93 million in the six months to end-June, have fallen 78 per cent in the last 12 months. – Reuters