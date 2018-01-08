New look RTÉ Six-One News takes to the air

Keelin Shanley and Caitríona Perry, the latest anchor presenters for RTÉ’s main television news slot, begin their new roles on Monday.

They replace Bryan Dobson and Sharon Ní Bheoláin who have moved to new positions within the RTÉ newsroom.

Shanley previously presented News at One on RTÉ Radio 1 and Crimecall on RTÉ One while Perry had been RTÉ’s Washington Correspondent.

Dobson has joined Morning Ireland, RTÉ Radio One’s main morning current affairs show, while Ní Bheoláin was moved to the Nine O’Clock News to work in rotation with Eileen Dunne.

Bryan Dobson and Sharon Ní Bheoláin marking the 25th year of the Six One News programme in 2013.

The reshuffle coincided with controversy last year over the low representation of women on a list of the top 10 highest-paid RTÉ presenters. At the time it emerged Dobson was being paid up to €80,000 more than his colleague Ní Bheoláin on Six One News for doing the same job. Dobson, ninth on the list, was paid €195,816. Ní Bheoláin did not feature in the top ten.

Shanley originally studied biochemistry in Trinity College before switching to journalism.

A graduate of DCU, Perry worked with Today FM and Newstalk before joining RTÉ in 2007.